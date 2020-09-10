Uproar in Colombia over police custody death leaves 7 dead

The outrage stems from the death of Javier Ordóñez, whose violent encounter with police was captured by witnesses and went viral on social media. In the video, two officers pin Ordóñez to a sidewalk while he is tasered.

“Stop, stop please!” he can he heard crying.

“He’s telling you to stop!” a witness yells in the background. “We’re recording you.”

Ordóñez's family told local media he is a lawyer by training who has been working as a taxi driver.

Authorities vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into his death while also calling on citizens to cease acts of violence and vandalism. Over 1,500 additional officers and 300 soldiers are being deployed throughout Bogota.

Officers stand inside a police station set on fire during overnight protests triggered by the death of a man who was detained by police for violating social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Javier Ordonez died in a hospital after receiving repeated electric shocks with a stun gun from officers who detained him, seen on a video taken by Ordonez's friend, and published on social media. Authorities announced that the police involved were relieved of their duties as an investigation opens. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara

