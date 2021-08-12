Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.

Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Kyle Hendricks (13-5) and sending the Cubs’ ace to his first loss in more than three months.

Hendricks got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.

Piña added a two-run drive in the sixth, giving him three multihomer games in his career and two this season.

Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. He allowed an unearned run and two hits.

Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.

Chicago released Jake Arrieta after he got hit hard Wednesday night, ending a rough second stint with the team for a pitcher who won a Cy Young Award and helped bring home a drought-busting World Series championship in his first go-around.

Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers in the Cubs seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He struck out three in a scoreless inning, ... The Brewers also optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred RHP John Axford (right elbow), out for the remainder of the season, to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: The Cubs placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said is not serious. ... C Austin Romine was reinstated from the 60-day IL after he was sidelined because of a sprained left wrist

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA) gets the ball as the Brewers open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Anderson is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in his past three starts. RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06) starts for the Pirates.

Cubs: Chicago opens a three-game series at Miami, with RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-12, 4.71) pitching for the Cubs and LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-5, 7.36) getting the ball for the Marlins.

