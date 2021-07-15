US 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.22% from 2.20% last week.