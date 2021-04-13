US agency says women can get abortion pill via telemedicine

Last year, the FDA waived in-person requirements for virtually all medications, including tightly controlled drugs such as methadone. But the FDA and its parent health agency argued the rules were necessary to ensure the pills were used safely. The rule requires patients to pick up the single tablet of mifepristone at a hospital, clinic or medical office and sign a form that includes information about the medication’s potential risks.

The obstetricians and gynecologists group sued to overturn the rule, setting off a series of conflicting court decisions. Most recently, in January, the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration to reinstate the longstanding rule on getting the drug in person.

The obstetricians group said in a statement Tuesday the FDA's about-face on the requirement shows “it is arbitrary and does nothing to bolster the safety of an already-safe medicine.”

The FDA policy only applies during the COVID-19 health emergency. Several medical groups are pushing to make medication abortion permanently available via online prescribing and mail-order pharmacies.

