US aims to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China

One official said that Blinken will tell his audience that “by preventing Putin from achieving his aims, we believe we are greatly strengthening our hands to defend and uphold disorder against challenges by others.”

And, the official said, Blinken will note that “China is the one country that has the intention as well as the economic, technological, military and diplomatic means to advance a different vision of international order."

Blinken will say that the administration intends to leverage its success in rallying support for Ukraine against Russia to align U.S. allies and partners to counter China, according to the officials. Investment in domestic U.S. infrastructure and technology along with stepping up diplomatic outreach to potentially vulnerable countries are other elements of the policy, the officials said.

The Biden administration has largely kept in place confrontational policies toward China adopted by its predecessor in response to Chinese actions in its western Xinjiang region, Hong Kong, Tibet and the South China Sea.

And, while the administration sees areas for working with Beijing, such as combatting climate change, it will not trade cooperation for compromising on its principles regarding human rights and rule of law, the officials said.

Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicholas Kamm Credit: Nicholas Kamm Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha, at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicholas Kamm Credit: Nicholas Kamm