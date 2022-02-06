U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension

Polish soldiers have previously worked together with the U.S. division on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Maj. Przemyslaw Lipczynski, a spokesman for the Polish Army's 18th Mechanized Division.
Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017 on a rotating basis.
___
Follow all AP stories about tensions over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.
Caption
U.S. Army officers getting off a light plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, having arrived from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army officers getting off a light plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, having arrived from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, coming from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, coming from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army equipment at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army equipment at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
A U.S. Army transport plane with military equipment just after landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
A U.S. Army transport plane with military equipment just after landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army soldiers unload equipment from a transport plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
U.S. Army soldiers unload equipment from a transport plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
A man with daughters waiting to see the arrival of U.S. Army troops at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Caption
A man with daughters waiting to see the arrival of U.S. Army troops at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski
Credit: Czarek Sokolowski