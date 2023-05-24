US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO member Norway, to take part in drills

“I don’t know, but now we have teased (Russian President Vladimir) Putin even more. It’s scary, I think,” she told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The Scandinavian country’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, told Norway's news agency NTB that there will come “predictable reactions from Russia to this,” adding that Oslo was “continuing the line we have had in recent years of wanting allied exercises in Norwegian waters.”

The Russian Embassy in the Norwegian capital said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”

Ties between Oslo and Moscow have been tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Norway and Russia have a 198-kilometer-long (123-mile-long) border in the Arctic.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration said two of its pilots were onboard to navigate through the more than 100-kilometer (62-mile) long fjord, and that the depth of the 76-meter (250-feet) tall vessel was “the big challenge.”

“The aircraft carrier stays marginally within the maximum depth in the sailing regulations for the Oslo fjord,” the administration said.

Later Wednesday, the aircraft carrier anchored off the island of Ormoeya in the inner part of Oslofjord, NTB wrote.

In early May, the U.S. Navy said that the ship had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on its "first combat deployment," following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.

The vessel is the first of the U.S. Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction.

The vessel houses about 2,600 sailors, 600 fewer than the previous generation of aircraft carriers.

