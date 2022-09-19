US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats

After a meeting in Washington last week, senior U.S. and South Korean officials said in a statement that that “any (North Korean) nuclear attack would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response.” The statement said the United States reiterated "its ironclad and unwavering commitment to draw on the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear (one)” to provide extended deterrence to South Korea.

The U.S. and South Korean officials also highlighted that the upcoming deployment of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the region is a clear demonstration of U.S. security commitment, according to the joint statement. It was the allies’ first such meeting since early 2018.

To cope with North Korean nuclear threats, South Korea been building and purchasing an array of high-tech missiles, stealth jets and other conventional weapons. But it has no nuclear weapons and is under the protection of a U.S. “nuclear umbrella,” which guarantees a devastating American response in the event of an attack on its ally. About 28,500 U.S. troops are deployed in South Korea.

The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group were initially supposed to come to South Korea on Thursday, but its arrival date was changed due to bad weather including a typhoon, the South Korean navy said.