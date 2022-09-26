US, allies push for UN rights body debate on Xinjiang abuses

A core group of countries including Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden were behind a draft resolution at the Human Rights Council that would call for a debate on Xinjiang at the council's next session in early 2023, diplomats said.

It amounts to the latest geopolitical salvo between the West and Beijing in the wake of recent tensions over issues like the future of Taiwan. If approved, the resolution would mark the first time that human rights concerns in China have been formally put on the council’s agenda.