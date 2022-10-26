US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

Sherman, during her meeting with Cho on Tuesday ahead of the three-way talks, criticized North Korea's military actions as "irresponsible, dangerous and destabilizing" and said the United States will fully use its military capabilities, including nuclear, as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.

Sherman stressed again Wednesday that the cooperation among the three countries are “ironclad," citing signs of Japan and South Korea improving their troubled ties over historical wartime-related disputes.

“There is so much we can achieve and are achieving when our countries work together,” Sherman said.

It was the second in-person meeting of the three officials since conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May, signaling an improvement in difficult ties between Tokyo and Seoul. A year ago in Washington, Japanese and South Korean vice ministers declined to participate in a joint news conference after their talks, leaving Sherman to make a solo media appearance.

The three officials also condemned Russia's nuclear threat, as well as any other escalation of threats, and its unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called dirty bomb — which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste — as unacceptable.

Mori said the three officials also agreed to closely watch China's maritime activity in the East and South China Seas and the situation in the Taiwan Strait under Chinese President Xi Jinping's third term.

