US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The U.S. has imposed numerous waves of sanctions on Russia and provided billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Ukraine, shifting to a longer-term support strategy in recent weeks.

In April 2021, Sullivan headed back to the U.S. for consultations after officials in Moscow "suggested" he follow the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington who was recalled from Washington after Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer."

A Boston native, Sullivan was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate with unusually strong bipartisan support as ambassador to Russia in December 2019. Biden asked him to remain in the post when Biden took office last year.