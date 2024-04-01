BreakingNews
1 dead after pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

US and Israeli officials hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation

American and Israeli officials are discussing the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials were holding virtual talks Monday to discuss the potential expansion of Israel's war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a move the U.S. opposes on humanitarian grounds.

The officials met by secure video conference, a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the U.S. didn't veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the U.S. anticipates that “expert teams” will follow up on the talks in person.

President Joe Biden and his administration have publicly and privately urged Israel for months to refrain from a large-scale incursion into Rafah — where more than 1.3 million civilians are estimated to have fled from other parts of Gaza — without a credible plan to relocate and safeguard noncombatants.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel must be able to enter the city as it has the rest of the territory in order to root out Hamas' remaining brigades, as Israeli forces try to eradicate the group after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The potential operation in the city has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier. The U.S. has already openly said Israel must do more to allow food and other goods through its blockade of Gaza to avert famine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, was leading the U.S. delegation in the meeting, which was rescheduled from this coming Friday because “we wanted to move very quickly on this.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South...
2
Israeli airstrike destroys Iran's consulate in Syria, killing a top...
3
UPS to become the primary air cargo provider for the United States...
4
NCAA says a 3-point line was drawn 9 inches short at Portland women's...
5
Person is diagnosed with bird flu after being in contact with cows in...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top