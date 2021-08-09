US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

On the humanitarian front, Yemen, which imports most of its food and other commodities, remains the world’s worst crisis.

The new funding will allow the U.N. World Food Program to keep providing emergency food assistance to 11.5 million Yemenis monthly, said Sarah Charles, a U.S. Agency for International Development official for humanitarian aid.

The U.S. is the largest aid donor for Yemen, providing $3.6 billion, Charles said. U.N. pledging conferences to stave off famine there consistently fall far short of their fundraising goals as the war grinds on.

Lenderking praised work by Oman and others for peace talks. He described Iran as the only remaining international player in the conflict indifferent or worse to stopping the fighting.

“I hear some sweet words coming out of Tehran...but I haven’t seen anything on the ground that leads me to believe that the Iranians are prepared to play a constructive role" in that, he said.

The U.S. official also was more explicit than previously in openly blaming both sides in Yemen's conflict for a chronic fuel shortage that is crippling food and aid deliveries and helping drive up food prices beyond the reach of many Yemenis.

The U.S. is pushing Saudis and the U.S.- and Saudi-backed Yemen government to allow fuel shipments into a crucial, Houthi-controlled port, Hodeida, Lenderking said.

But he also accused Houthis of stockpiling fuel to drive up prices for their profit, and of using port revenue to fund their fighting, in violation of a 2018 international agreement.