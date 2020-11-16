US appeals court weighs law on supervised injection sites

By comparison, she said, an emergency room does not exist to promote heart attacks, but to treat them.

The three-judge panel did not indicate when it would rule, but the case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court unless the Justice Department under President-elect Joe Biden decides not to challenge the case.

Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.

Supporters include Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Safehouse board member touched by the overdose death of a family friend. More than 1,100 people died of overdose deaths last year, according to city data.

McSwain noted that other programs in the city already offer needle exchanges and counseling services. The Safehouse program goes a step too far, in his view, in allowing people to consume drugs onsite.

“Safehouse is inviting scores of people to come into one place … to inject themselves with heroin or fentanyl or whatever,” he said. “That, in our view, is illegal.”

Similar facilities have long operated in Canada and Europe and have been considered by several U.S. cities, including New York and Seattle. Smaller, unofficial sites have also popped up in some places across the U.S.

