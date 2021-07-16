US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women's game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”