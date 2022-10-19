US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

Albemarle Corp., Piedmont Lithium Inc., Entek and Syrah Technologies are among 20 companies to win Energy Department grants that will help fund projects in at least 12 states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington state.

At least two projects will be located in states that have yet to be selected.

Companies selected for the grants will be required to match the federal investment to “leverage a total of more than $9 billion to boost American production of clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs” and support Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030, the White House said.

Electric vehicle sales are expected to rise dramatically between now and 2030 in the U.S. and globally. But even at the start of the next decade, they will amount to just over one-third of U.S. new vehicle sales.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects EVs to represent 5.6% of U.S. sales this year, rising to 13.5% by 2025 and 36.4% in 2030.

Even as Granholm and other officials tout success in boosting the U.S. EV industry, automakers are warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won't qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit.

That’s mainly because of the climate law's requirement that, to qualify for the credit, an electric vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent.

Granholm said the projects announced Wednesday should help the U.S. address that issue and "supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made.''

Producing advanced batteries and components in the U.S. "will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country,” she said.

Associated Press writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.

