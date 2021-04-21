US-backed Afghan peace meeting postponed, as Taliban balk

Residents fear the attack could be a harbinger of what’s to come as the U.S. and NATO prepare to begin their final withdrawal from Afghanistan. No one took immediate responsibility for the attack.

Cavusoglu sad the conference, which was expected to begin on Saturday, was postponed because of “lack of clarity” by the participants, without elaborating.

Until now Taliban insurgents have refused to sign on to the conference even as Pakistan, where their leadership council resides, has been pressing the hardline Islamic militia to attend.

The Taliban have accused Washington of breaching an agreement signed last year under which the U.S. was to have withdrawn the last of its troops by May 1.

But President Joe Biden, who inherited that deal with the Taliban from his predecessor, last week said the remaining estimated 2,500 troops would begin leaving on May 1. All American and NATO soldiers would be gone by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist assault on the U.S. that launched the U.S.-led invasion to hunt down al Qaida's leader Osama bin Laden.

On Sunday, the Taliban issued an English-language statement on their Al Emara site, indicating they were not ready to attend the conference. They claimed that a powerful propaganda campaign had been launched, hyping expectations that a peace deal would be reached at the end of the planned 10-day meeting.

The statement said this was an attempt “to push the Taliban, willingly or unwillingly, to a rushed decision which was needed by America.” It alleged that the aim of the conference was to “complete a for-show road map before the withdrawal of foreign forces.”

In Kabul, Afghan government-allied negotiators had anticipated a delay as none had received an invitation to the conference and several were without visas to Turkey.

In Washington the U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price would not confirm the postponement but said the U.S. would continue diplomatic efforts to reach a peace deal.

“When it comes to the talks in Istanbul, this gets to the point that, from the very earliest days of the Biden administration, we have recognized ... that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and only through a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire will we be able to support a resolution that brings a security, stability, and prosperity to the people of Afghanistan," Price said in a statement.

Associated Press Writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this story.

FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, center, with other members of the Taliban delegation attends an international peace conference in Moscow, Russia.

Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. An explosion in the Afghan capital Wednesday wounded at least five people, said an Afghan interior ministry official.

Afghan firefighters spray water at the scene of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Afghan firefighters spray water at the scene of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.