US beats Japan 7-1 to open women’s world hockey championship

“It’s nice to get the first win of the tournament,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “I thought up and down the lineup we had strong skaters, and I think that has to do with our mix of veterans and youth, our exuberance, and it is an emphasis point. We want to make sure we’re maxing out our game every shift. That’s a credit to the team and the individuals.”

The U.S. will face Switzerland on Friday.

In Finland's rout, Petra Nieminen, Emilia Vesa and Viivi Vainikka each scored twice and Sanni Ahola allowed a goal on 12 shots. Estelle Duvin scored for France.

