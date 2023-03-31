US boosts anti-China Pacific push with embassy in Vanuatu

This week, Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau’s government spearheaded passage of a U.N. resolution demanding that the U.N.’s high court strengthen requirements on countries to slow the climate’s warming and deal with the impact.

That announcement follows a high-level visit to Vanuatu and other Pacific islands led by the White House’s top Asia-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell. The U.S. is currently represented in Vanuatu by the American ambassador in New Guinea.

The U.S. recently opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands and will soon open one in the Maldives. Other embassies to be opened include in Tonga and Kiribati.

The administration has also moved to shore up existing close ties with the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau by extending agreements with those Pacific nations that give them billions of dollars in aid in return for military and other basing rights.