dayton-daily-news logo
X

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

FILE - In this May 4, 2021, photo, the Treasury Building is viewed in Washington. The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world. The department issued a report Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that said it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)
Caption
FILE - In this May 4, 2021, photo, the Treasury Building is viewed in Washington. The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world. The department issued a report Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that said it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic.

The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was $360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, helping to offset government spending from pandemic relief efforts.

Before the pandemic deficits of the past two years, the biggest deficit the federal government recorded was a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

In Other News
1
Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service
2
American Express profits jump as travel, dining normalize
3
Administration makes final pitch to block Texas abortion law
4
Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal 'very possible'
5
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top