US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August

Government spending was up a slower 4% to $6.21 trillion. The outlays for both this year and last reflect the trillions of dollars spent to keep the economy from falling into a prolonged recession by providing individual support payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses.

For August, the deficit totaled $170.6 billion, down 14.7% from August 2020 when the deficit hit $200 billion. The difference resulted from the winding down of a number of relief programs introduced since March 2020.

The August deficit report is not expected to materially alter the forecasts of when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will run out of maneuvering room to keep the government defaulting on its obligations for the first time in history.

In a letter to congressional leaders last week, Yellen said she expects to exhaust next month the available "extraordinary measures" used to prevent the U.S. from hitting the government's borrowing limit. The measures mainly involve draining federal employee pension funds to clear room for more borrowing until Congress either raises the current $2.84 trillion limit or suspends the limit.

The debt limit went back into effect on Aug. 1 after being suspended for two years. The need to deal with the debt limit is enmeshed in three other major pending spending decisions: the need to pass a stop-gap funding bill once the new budget year starts Oct. 1, and action on two massive infrastructure bills making their way through Congress.