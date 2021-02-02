X

US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AP Photo)
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World | 19 minutes ago
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
The U.S. State Department says the military detention of Myanmar’s civilian leaders was a coup

The military detention of Myanmar’s civilian leaders was a coup, U.S. State Department officials said Tuesday, and promised sanctions and other measures targeting “the very small circle of military generals” responsible.

Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the military’s weekend roundup of Myanmar’s top elected officials as a takeover. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup, setting the stage for sanctions and other measures against those believed responsible.

Humanitarian assistance to Myanmar’s people would not be affected by whatever penalties the U.S. decides on, a State Department official said.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.