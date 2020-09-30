US Chamber of Commerce parts ways with top strategist

Scott Reed said he left after “constant disagreements” about the business lobbying organization’s commitment to helping Republicans maintain control of the Senate, “with money being spent in a silly manner.” He added that senior executives “spent way too much time bashing Trump and the (White House) all summer long.”

A Chamber spokesperson disputed Reed's account, saying that he was terminated and that an internal review showed he “repeatedly breached confidentiality, distorted facts for his own benefit, withheld information from Chamber leadership and leaked internal information to the press."