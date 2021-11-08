US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

The indictment accuses Vasinskyi, 22, of deploying REvil ransomware, also known as Sodinokibi, against victims around the world — including the massive Kaseya attack. Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national, is charged in a separate indictment that accuses him of conducting roughly 3,000 ransomware attacks on companies and other entities across the U.S., including law enforcement agencies and local governments in the state of Texas.

Both indictments were filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, a state where REvil ransomware compromised the computer networks of some two dozen local government agencies in the summer of 2019.

The U.S. is seeking Vasinskyi's extradition from Poland to Texas. Though it successfully recovered from $6 million in ransomware payments from Polyanin, the FBI is continuing to seek his arrest, and the State Department on Monday announced a $10 million reward for anyone with information leading to the capture of any leaders of the REvil group.

The Treasury Department, meanwhile, announced sanctions against the pair as well as what it said was a virtual currency exchange, Chatex, was used by ransomware gangs.

President Joe Biden commended the government's actions, saying he was making good on his commitment to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would hold cyber criminals accountable. He said the U.S. was “bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors” and to “bolster resilience at home.”

The announcement of the criminal charges came hours after European law enforcement officials revealed the results of a lengthy, 17-nation operation known as GoldDust. As part of that operation, Europol said, a total of seven hackers linked to REvil and another ransomware family have been arrested since February, including two last week by Romanian authorities.

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware wave that it regards as a national security and economic threat. Arrests of foreign hackers are significant for the Justice Department since many of them operate in the refuge of countries that do not extradite their own citizens to the U.S. for prosecution.

“There’s lots of reasons why people travel, and I can’t get into the specific reasons why Mr. Vasinskyi traveled, but boy are we glad he did,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday.

Even so, the ransomware threat has been hard to curb. Monaco told the AP last week that even since Biden's admonitions to Putin last summer to rein in ransomware gangs, "we have not seen a material change in the landscape."

Garland declined to answer directly when asked if there was evidence that the Russian government was aware of REvil's activities, but said, “we expect and hope that any government where these ransomware actors is residing will do everything it can to provide that person to us for prosecution.”

The $6.1 million seizure in this case builds on a similar success from months ago.

The Justice Department in June seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from a payment made by Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating fuel shortages in parts of the country.

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

