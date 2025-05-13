US charges high-ranking Mexican drug cartel suspects with narco-terrorism

The “foreign terrorist organization” label is unusual because it deploys a terrorist designation normally reserved for groups like al-Qaida or the Islamic State group that use violence for political ends — not for money-focused crime rings such as the Latin American cartels.

“If you act like a terrorist, you shouldn’t be surprised if you are charged as one,” said Adam Gordon, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California.

Those charged were key leaders of the Beltrán Leyva Organization, according to the indictment. The organization is one of a number of warring criminal groups that once formed part of the Sinaloa Cartel and have since split off and warred for territory and power, fueling bloodshed in large swathes of Mexico.

Pedro Inzunza Noriega and his son, Pedro Inzunza Coronel, were also charged with providing material support of terrorism in connection with the trafficking of massive amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin into the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego announced. Five other high-ranking members were charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.

The men oversaw “one of the largest and most sophisticated fentanyl production networks in the world," Gordon said.

The group was also known for its violence, engaging in shootouts, kidnappings, torture and murders, according to the indictment.

The elder Pedro is paralyzed after being shot by a rival cartel member. His group has been one of the top distributors of cocaine and now fentanyl since 2006, Gordon said.

___

Associated Press writer Megan Janetsky in Mexico City contributed to this report.