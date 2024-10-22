Breaking: Coroner: 6-month-old boy died from infection; Miamisburg investigation ongoing

US charges Iran Revolutionary Guard official in alleged plot to kill a human rights activist in NYC

An official with Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil
FILE - Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Nation & World
Updated 37 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil, according to a rewritten indictment filed on Tuesday.

Ruhollah Bazghandi and three other men were charged in the updated indictment against those accused of trying to kill Masih Alinejad. Bazghandi is not in custody.

The Iranian opposition activist and journalist has been living in exile in New York City. Her identity is not in court papers, but she confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target.

Alinejad fled Iran following the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election.

Bazghandi is described in court papers as a brigadier general who previously served as chief of the Revolutionary Guard's counterintelligence department.

In October, 2017, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a wing of the U.S. Department of Treasury, designated the Revolutionary Guard as a global terrorist group, saying it has played a key role in supporting Iran's involvement in international terrorism. In April 2023, the office said Bazghandi was involved in assassination plots against journalists, Israeli citizens and others deemed enemies of Iran, along with his participation in the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran and involvement in operations in Syria by the Revolutionary Guard's counterintelligence department, the indictment noted.

In Other News
1
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrike levels building in Beirut...
2
Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's Champions League...
3
Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda's...
4
France defends restrictions on Israeli firms supplying Middle East wars...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back-to-back...