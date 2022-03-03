US citizen charged with violating Crimea-related sanctions

Olsen said that after Malofeyev was sanctioned for threatening Ukraine and providing financial support to the Donetsk separatist region, Hanick "knowingly chose to help Malofeyev spread his destabilizing messages by establishing, or attempting to establish, TV networks in Russia, Bulgaria, and Greece, in violation of those sanctions.”

An indictment returned in Manhattan federal court alleged that Malofeyev worked directly for and for the benefit of Malofeyev from at least 2013 through at least 2017.

Malofeyev was designated for sanctions in December 2014 by the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which said he was one of the main sources of financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea.

The indictment said Hanick began in at least 2013 to meet with Malofeyev regarding plans to create a new Russian cable television news network.

Prosecutors said Hanick also worked for Malofeyev to establish and run a Greek television network and to acquire a Bulgarian television network.

Prosecutors said that when FBI agents interviewed Hanick about his work for Malofeyev, he made false statements.