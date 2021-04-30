US closes in on 100 million Americans fully vaccinated

However, about 8% of those who have gotten one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have not returned for their second shot, officials said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it is important to complete the course to gain maximum protection against the coronavirus.

“Make sure you get that second dose," he said at a White House briefing.

CDC officials also reported Friday that it was anxiety — not a problem with the shots — that caused reactions in dozens of people at vaccine clinics in five states in early April.

Many of the 64 people fainted or reported dizziness. Some became nauseated or vomited, and a few had racing hearts, chest pain or other symptoms. None got seriously ill.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he expects to see COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the city “fully reopen” by July 1. He cited rising vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalizations.

“We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength,” he said on MSNBC.

However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has maintained throughout the crisis that such decisions are his alone, and he said Thursday he would like to lift restrictions even sooner if possible.

“I don’t want to wait that long. I think if we do what we have to do, we can be reopened earlier,” he said.