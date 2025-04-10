US commander warns that China and North Korea's military aid to Russia creates risks in the Pacific

In exchange, he said, China is potentially getting help in technologies to make its submarines move more quietly, along with other assistance.

Senators pressed Paparo and Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, on China's advances in the region, including threats to Taiwan. And they also questioned both on the U.S. military presence in South Korea, and whether it should be shielded from personnel cuts..

Both said the current U.S. force there and across the Indo-Pacific is critical for both diplomacy in the region and America's national security, as ties between Russia and China grow. The U.S. has 28,500 forces in South Korea.

Paparo said North Korea is sending “thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of artillery shells” and thousands of short-range missiles to Russia. The expectation, he said, is that Pyongyang will get air defense and surface-to-air missile support.

“It’s a transactional symbiosis where each state fulfills the other state's weakness to mutual benefit of each state,” Paparo said.

Brunson said North Korea has shown the ability to send munitions and troops to Russia while advancing development of its own military capabilities, including hypersonics. Pyongrang, he said, “boasts a Russian-equipped, augmented, modernized military force of over 1.3 million personnel.”

North Korea’s efforts to develop advanced nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles ”pose a direct threat to our homeland and our allies,” Paparo added.

North Korea also has sent thousands of soldiers to fight with the Russians against Ukraine. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Russia is actively recruiting Chinese citizens to fight alongside its forces in the Ukraine war. He said more than 150 such mercenaries are already active in the battle with Beijing's knowledge.

China has called the accusation “irresponsible.”