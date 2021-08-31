US commits to $60 million in aid to Ukraine before WH visit

The new military aid is meant to demonstrate that the U.S. is committed to Ukraine's security at a time when the former Soviet republic has sought stronger Western backing during Russia's troop buildup and escalating tensions. The new package will include more Javelin anti-tank missiles, which Kyiv sees as critical to defending against the Russia-backed separatists who have rolled through eastern Ukraine.

The Pentagon in March announced a $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, including two armed patrol boats to help the country defend its territorial waters. The U.S. says it has committed more than $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia began in 2014.

Military aid to Ukraine became a politically freighted issue in the Trump administration. Allegations that then-President Donald Trump withheld assistance to Ukraine as part of a scheme to press the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his son Hunter formed the basis of the first impeachment case against him.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

