US condemns arrest of former US consulate employee in Russia

Tass said a Moscow court on Thursday would consider extending Shonov's arrest for three months. The news agency said he was being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison on charges that carry a potential sentence of up to eight years in prison.

Also held in Lefortovo is Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Gershkovich has been in custody since his March 29 arrest by Russia's security service on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government have denied.

Gershkovich's arrest rattled journalists in Russia and drew outrage in the West. The United States has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release.

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has widened the scope of a years-old crackdown on criticism of government policies, other forms of dissent and actions that his government finds objectionable. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Russians have been fined, jailed or fled the country because of the crackdown.