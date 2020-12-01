X

US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October

A construction worker walks down a staircase in the scaffolding of TSX Broadway under construction, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in New York's, Times Square. The 46-story mixed-use property will house 75,000 square feet of retail space, a 4,000-square-foot performance venue including an outdoor stage, an outdoor food and beverage terrace and a luxury hotel. U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

By MATT OTT, Associated Press
U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October for the fifth straight month, again on the strength of single-family home building

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the October gain follows a strong upward revision of 0.5% in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9% with single-family home building up 5.6%.

Spending on government construction projects increased 1%.

During the first ten months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.3% over the same period last year.

