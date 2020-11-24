US consumer confidence drops to 96.1 as virus spreads

The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.

In the leadup to the pandemic with the country enjoying unemployment at a half-century low of 3.9%, the confidence index had risen above 130. It stood at 132.6 in February but plunged to 85.7 in April as millions of Americans lost their jobs after the country went into lockdown to try to halt the spread of the pandemic.

The index has bounced around since its big April decline but remains well below the levels seen before the pandemic hit.

For November, the present situations index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, decreased slightly to 106.2 from 105.9. However, the expectations index, based on consumers' outlook for the future, declined from 98.1 in October to 89.5 in November.