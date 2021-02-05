US consumer credit rose a solid $9.7 billion in December

Consumer borrowing is a closely watched indicator of the willingness of households to borrow to bolster their spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

Last week, the government reported that the overall economy expanded at an annual rate of 4% in the October-December quarter, a significant slowdown from a record 33.4% rate of gain in the third quarter. The slowdown reflected in large part a drop in the growth of consumer spending to a rate of 2.5% in the fourth quarter, down from a record surge of 41% in the third quarter.

The Biden administration is pushing for Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion relief bill that would provide a new round of payments of $1,400 to individuals to bolster an economic recovery.