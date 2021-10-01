US consumer spending rebounded in August despite COVID

Consumer spending rose 0.8% in August, up from a decline of 0.1% in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That suggests consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending. Americans bought more furniture, clothes, and groceries, while the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out.

The report showed inflation stayed high: Consumer prices increased 0.4% in August from July, the same increase as the previous month. In the past year, prices rose 4.3%, up slightly from the previous month and the highest in more than three decades. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation increased 0.3% in August and 3.6% from a year earlier, the same figures as the previous month. The unchanged readings are a sign inflation could be leveling off.