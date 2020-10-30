US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said that after an initial burst in spending as the first wave of lockdowns were ending, the prospect for spending going forward is “much grimmer.”

“In the absence of a fiscal stimulus package, slower employment gains will be insufficient to prevent incomes from falling below pre-Covid levels,” he wrote in a research note.

The September report showed that consumer spending on durable goods such as autos shot up 3% in September. Spending on nondurable goods, like food and clothing, rose by a smaller 1.5%.

By contrast, spending on services increased a modest 1%.

Since the pandemic struck, Americans have been spending freely on goods — from cars and clothing to furniture and sporting goods — while cutting back sharply on purchases in the service sector.

Services, which make up the bulk of the economy, include everything from bars, hotels and restaurants to airlines, hair salons and movie theaters. The service industry and its employees have been hard hit by people's reluctance or inability to shop, travel, dine out or attend entertainment events as they formerly did, a trend that is hampering the overall economy.

On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, surged by a record-shattering 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter. That increase followed a record 31.4% annual plunge in the previous quarter, and it still left economic output about one-third below the peak it reached in the fourth quarter last year.

The third quarter rebound was led by a record 40.7% increase in consumer spending in the third quarter. But economists worry that this surge will not be sustained in the final three months of this year.

Economists generally foresee annual GDP growth of around 5% in the current fourth quarter. But they warn that unless Congress can reach agreement on a new aid package for jobless Americans and small businesses struggling to survive, the economy could suffer a reversal early next year.

The spending and income report showed that inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, was 0.2% in September and 1.4% over the past 12 months. Though that is up slightly from the 12-month gain of 1.3% in September, it remained well below the Fed's 2% target for inflation.

The Fed will hold its latest policy meeting next week. The policymakers are widely expected to keep their benchmark short-term rate at a record low near zero in hopes of helping the economy emerge from the pandemic-induced recession.