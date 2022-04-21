US, Cuba hold highest-level talks in four years

Cases of what became known as "Havana Syndrome" became a major issue during the Trump administration, which was also rolling back the rapprochement between the United States and Cuba that had been initiated by former President Barack Obama.

President Joe Biden, who had supported Obama's efforts while serving as his vice president, had been expected to restore some of the Obama-era initiatives that Trump had rolled back. But he has yet to do so and U.S. restrictions on Cuba remain at the level to which Trump had restored them. Migration talks between the two countries had not been held since 2018.

On migration, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday it had stopped Cubans more than 79,800 times from October through March — more than double all of 2021 and five times more than all of 2020. Overall, the CBP stopped migrants of all nationalities more than 209,000 times in March, the highest monthly mark in 22 years.

The Biden administration has been leaning on other governments to do more to stop migrants from reaching the U.S., most recently during a visit this week to Panama by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.