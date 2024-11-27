US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw the lead in the Champions League
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers reacts after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge's during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge the lead in a Champions League match that ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The United States international played a no-look pass back from 10 yards (meters) toward his own net where he thought goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel would be.

Schmeichel was not there, and the ball rolled slowly into the corner of the goal as the veteran Denmark goalkeeper raced helplessly across his line. He narrowly avoiding crashing into the goal post.

The unforced error by Carter-Vickers gifted Club Brugge a 26th-minute lead at Celtic Park.

Celtic has impressed in the Champions League this season and earned another point on Japan international Daizen Maeda's goal in the 60th.

The Scottish champion is 20th in the 36-team standings with eight points, which UEFA projected before the season as likely enough to advance to the knockout stage. Celtic is away to Dinamo Zagreb on Dec. 10, with games in January against last-place Young Boys and Aston Villa.

The top eight teams in January go directly to the round of 16 in March, and teams placed from ninth to 24th enter a playoffs round in February. Those two-leg playoffs will decide the other eight round of 16 teams.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, and Club Brugge's Ferran Jutgla in action during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores past Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Celtic's Auston Trusty and Club Brugge's Romeo Vermant, left, in action during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

