US edges Canada in Rugby WCup qualifier after 2nd-leg win

Following a surprising 34-21 loss last weekend in St. John's, the U.S. dominated the set-pieces, led 25-9 at halftime and finished with six tries to a penalty try awarded to Canada in the dying seconds. It won the series on aggregate, 59-50.

The Eagles will face Uruguay on Oct. 2 and 9 for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Pool A with host France, New Zealand, Italy and an Africa qualifier.