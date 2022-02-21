US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

The former U.S. senator and secretary of state, who landed in the Egyptian capital on Sunday, is expected to speak at the American University in Cairo on the future of international climate action in the leadup to COP27, the State Department said.

Kerry said that the U.S. was also working with Egypt on its own transition to a clean energy future.

In June, Kerry announced an increase in U.S. funding to help Egypt convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, a major source of energy in the country of over 100 million people.

In recent years, the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has taken steps to convert to renewables, seizing the advantage of the country’s optimal solar and wind conditions for energy harvesting.

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, left, chairs his delegations during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, left, chairs his delegations during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, listens during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, listens during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry listens during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministery headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry listens during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministery headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry attends a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry attends a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, left, speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, left, speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, rear center, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, speak during a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, rear center, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, speak during a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

Caption Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, greets U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry after a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil Caption Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, greets U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry after a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil