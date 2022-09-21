BreakingNews
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

Boys spend the afternoon jumping into the water from the sea wall or the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Biden administration says the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.

Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

