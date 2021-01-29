US employment costs rise modestly in fourth quarter

While employers are limiting increases in compensation, most are reluctant to cut pay outright. Companies generally avoid slashing pay because it can demoralize workers and send them looking for new jobs.

Economists say moderate gains in wages and salaries, which make up 70% of employment costs, are generally not threatening to trigger inflationary pressure.

The job market has stumbled this winter as colder weather and the raging pandemic have discouraged Americans from dining out, traveling, or going out to bars or movie theaters. Employers shed jobs in December for the first time in six months, and the unemployment rate was stuck at 6.7% for the second consecutive month. The economy still has 9.8 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, more than were lost in the 2008-2009 recession.

Even though the gains were modest, they still outpaced 2020 inflation of 1.4%, which is well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Analysts believe inflation will remain subdued as the U.S. economy struggles to break out of a pandemic-induced downturn.