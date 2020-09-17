US envoy begins second recent high-level visit to Taiwan

However, the U.S. has maintained unofficial ties with Taiwan since the official diplomatic break and is the island’s most important ally and provider of defense equipment.

Ahead of Krach's arrival, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, had lunch Wednesday with Taiwan’s top official in New York, a meeting she called historic and a further step in the Trump administration’s campaign to strengthen relations with Taiwan.

Craft said her lunch with James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations since 1971, when the China seat at the U.N. was passed from Taipei to Beijing.

“I’m looking to do the right thing by my president, and I feel that he has sought to strengthen and deepen this bilateral relationship with Taiwan and I want to continue that on behalf of the administration,” she told The Associated Press.

In Taiwan, Krach is to attend a banquet hosted by Tsai on Friday and hold discussions on the creation of a new economic and commercial dialogue, according to Taiwan's de facto ambassador in the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim. He will also attend a memorial service for former President Lee Teng-hui, who led the island's transition to democracy and died at age 97 in July.

Krach’s visit and Craft’s lunch with Lee are certain to exacerbate mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, trade, technology, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

China condemned the visit on Thursday and warned it could retaliate.

At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Krach’s visit violates U.S. commitments to China and “bolsters the separatist forces of Taiwan independence and undermines China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” adding that Beijing had “lodged solemn complaints” with Washington over the matter.

“We urge the U.S. to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue ... immediately stop official exchanges and actions of improving substantive relations with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues cautiously,” Wang said. “China will make necessary responses in accordance with the development of the situation.”

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach talks with South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea. Krach is due to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2020 to begin a three-day visit that has already drawn a warning from China. (Heo Ran/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Heo Ran Credit: Heo Ran