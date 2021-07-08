US envoy warns China 'looking at' new nuclear technologies

Russia has said its development of such weaponry is aimed at countering the United States' defenses against ballistic missiles. Moscow has expressed concern that such defenses could eventually undermine the viability of its strategic offensive nuclear forces, although Washington insists that its defensive system is designed to protect the U.S. homeland from North Korean missiles, not Russia's or China's.

Asked about Wood's comments on China's interest in developing nuclear-powered cruise missiles and underwater drones, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, said he hadn't heard any U.S. government official make a similar assertion.

But “it’s not surprising that China would be developing and exploring technologies they see others working on,” Kristensen, an experienced analyst of Chinese, Russian and American nuclear arsenals, wrote in an email.

He noted that developing weapons technology but leaving it on the shelf, rather than deploying it, “is an old trademark of the Chinese.”

Wood's comments are part of a broader push by the United States to draw China into strategic talks. He decried a lack of transparency from Beijing and a shortage of U.S.-China communication along the lines of that between the U.S. and Russia — and the former Soviet Union — for decades.

“Until China sits down with the United States bilaterally, the risk of a devastating arms race will continue to increase — and that’s in the interest of no one,” he said.

Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report.