US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0 in the Women's Gold Cup

It was the first loss for the U.S. under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who took over after the team's dramatic exit from the Women's World Cup last summer in the round of 16. Emma Hayes will take over for Kilgore this spring.

Mexico, which failed to qualify for last year's World Cup, finished atop Group A in the Gold Cup while the United States finished second. Both teams advanced to the knockout round.

Ovalle, who plays for Tigres, put Mexico ahead in the 28th minute. U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn tried to defend Ovalle but kicked the ball right at her. Ovalle floated a shot over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and two U.S. defenders and into the net.

It was the first goal conceded by the U.S. to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches.

Mexico nearly scored again in first-half stoppage time but Karla Nieto's shot from distance hit the crossbar.

Kiana Palacios had a good chance to give Mexico a cushion but her shot hit defender Abby Dahlkemper and bounded away.

Pelayo scored from distance in stoppage time and Mexico's players celebrated wildly on the field.

The United States saw success from its teenagers in the first two games of the tournament. Olivia Moultrie, 18, scored twice in a 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic and Jaedyn Shaw, 19, scored a pair in a 4-0 victory over Argentina.

This is the first-ever Women's Gold Cap, created to give women's teams in the CONCACAF region more competitive matches. Twelve teams played group-stage matches across three cities: Carson, San Diego and Houston.

Argentina beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 earlier Monday in Group A.

