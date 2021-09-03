dayton-daily-news logo
US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal

FILE - In this Friday Nov. 27, 2020 file photo, United States' Tobin Heath plays the ball during their international friendly women's soccer match against The Netherlands at the Rat Verlegh stadium in Breda, Netherlands. United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer. The 33-year-old forward has signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. She played at Manchester United last season. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP, file)
Caption
FILE - In this Friday Nov. 27, 2020 file photo, United States' Tobin Heath plays the ball during their international friendly women's soccer match against The Netherlands at the Rat Verlegh stadium in Breda, Netherlands. United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer. The 33-year-old forward has signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. She played at Manchester United last season. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP, file)

Credit: Piroschka van de Wouw

Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer

LONDON (AP) — United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.

The 33-year-old forward signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, having played at Manchester United last season.

Heath has played 177 times for the U.S. team, winning the World Cup twice. She returned from a long injury absence to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a bronze medal.

“Tobin's record speaks for itself,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

