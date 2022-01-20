US fugitive who faked death, skipped UK court date arrested

It’s not clear whether Alahverdian has a lawyer; an email seeking comment was sent to the “Alahverdian Family Office,” which had sent a notice in 2020 about his funeral and memorial service in Rhode Island.

Alahverdian was discovered at a hospital in Glasgow last month under the assumed name of Arthur Knight after becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. He was granted bail last week as he awaits extradition to the U.S., WPRI-TV reported.

Leavitt's office says Alahverdian, at the time going by the name Nicholas Rossi, sexually assaulted a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said he's also wanted in their state for failing to register as a sex offender and the FBI has said he faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he also was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

In recent years, Alahverdian had been an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, testifying before state lawmakers about being sexually abused and tortured while in foster care.

Then in 2020, he told local media outlets he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live.

An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020, but by last year, Rhode Island state police, Alahverdian's former lawyer and former foster family were publicly doubting whether he actually died.