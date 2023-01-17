US stocks waver in uncertain trading amid earnings updates

More importantly, investors are listening closely to financial updates from companies to get better determine whether inflation will continue squeezing consumes wallets and sapping corporate profits.

Several banks reported encouraging financial results last week, but also said a mild recession is likely on the horizon for the U.S. economy. United Airlines will report its latest results later Tuesday. M&T Bank and Netflix will report results on Thursday.

Inflation and how the Federal Reserve will continue its fight against high prices remains the big concern for investors as they review earnings results and corporate statements. Wall Street will also get another inflation update on Wednesday when the government issues its December report on inflation at the wholesale level before prices are passed off to consumers.