US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

Regulators in the U.K. and the European Union have also opened investigations into the deal, citing competition concerns.

Nvidia said it will “continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition.” It said it will “vigorously contest” the FTC's lawsuit.

The company added that it is “committed to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its IP is available to all interested licensees, current and future.”

An Arm spokesperson referred questions to Nvidia. A Softbank spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The FTC said its four commissioners voted unanimously to file the complaint and a trial is scheduled to begin in August 2022.