US govt: Upcoming WeChat 'ban' won't target its users

The Justice Department said in the Wednesday filing that the Commerce Department “does not intend to take actions that would target persons or groups whose only connection with WeChat is their use or downloading of the app to convey personal or business information between users." It added that such users would not be exposed to "criminal or civil liability.”

The government filing said that using and downloading the app to communicate won't be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app could be "directly or indirectly impaired" by the ban.

The Justice Department's filing said that these “assurances largely address" concerns raised by the plaintiffs who called for an injunction.

The lead lawyer for the WeChat users, Michael Bien, said in an interview that the plaintiffs will be filing a response later Wednesday.